Lesego Daniel, the South African pastor who makes his members eat grass and drink petrol, has gone a step further by performing miracles using a live snake.

The controversial prophet placed the snake in the middle of the communion which was later distributed to members to eat and drink.

Sanctify

Lesego’s members seemed to have no qualms about having a snake in their midst and consuming the communion “sanctified”by the snake.

While preaching to his attentive members, he placed the snake on the pulpit. He also placed it on his shoulder at several points during his sermon.