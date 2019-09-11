RSA pathless Zodwa WaBantu pulls a shocker – Reveals Dark Secret – I have a snake and It gives me powers 

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Most of us love Zodwa Wabantu for telling the truth and being honest for who she really is right? Well, I think this time she might have taken it a bit far. I am not sure if she is still sane ever since she lost her ben 10. Zodwa Wabantu forgot herself and revealed her darkest secrets to us.

How many people can actually freely play with a snake, dress up as that particular snake and invite it to their house?

Were you able to think of any? I doubt, I also tried counting but the one I could find is my uncle who faints at the glance of it.

Well, the infamous dancer captioned a video of herself playing with her mamlambo as thwala nawe meaning that one should also be a ritualist

In the video Zodwa Wabantu can be heard saying she is tired of people asking her why people love so much.

“I am a ritualist, you can also do the same. This is my mamlabo (my snake) please don’t fight with me. You can also get yourself a snake so people can love you too.” she added.