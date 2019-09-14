HARARE-(MaraviPost)-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed by crowds who were gathered at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon when he took to the podium to deliver his speech during the State Funeral of the late President Robert Mugabe.

The Master of Ceremony, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema was forced to interrupt Ramaphosa a few seconds into his speech as his voice was drowned by booing and whistling.

Mathema had to plead with Zimbabweans to allow Ramaphosa to proceed, as the crowd was visibly angry over the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

As Ramaphosa continued with his speech, the crowd continued to heckle the South African President.

Ramaphosa apologised for the violence that was targeted at foreigners, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd. He, however, insisted that South Africans are not xenophobic.

He ended his speech with these words; “Fambai Zvakanaka Gushungo”.