RSA President Ramaphosa embraces Prophet Bushiri’s ECG existence

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-It was purely historical. The ruling National Congress Party (ANC) says ECG is their home and the party looks to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri as a leader to bring spiritual freedom in South Africa.

That was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa which top ANC delegate delivered to Prophet Bushiri on Sunday during the church service.

The delegate, led by veteran ANC NEC member Dr Mathole Matshekga, included senior members from the Women League, traditional leaders, National Office of SANCO and other renowned religious figures.

In his opening remarks, Dr Matshekga acknowledged the great work by Prophet Bushiri to the larger South African communities.

“This is an African church. President Ramaphosa says that there cannot be a new dawn without a spiritual dawn, and Major 1 is here to do so for us. As Mandela led us in the political sphere, in the spiritual freedom we need Major 1,” he said.

On Prophet Bushiri’s challenges in South Africa, Mathole did not mince his words by ensuring the full packed congregation that the ANC will lift the arrest of Major 1.

He further pointed at colonial borders being the cause of division among African people and that in the ANC there is no Malawian, Zambian or Zimbabwean, we are all one. Mathole did not stop there, he alluded to the issue of racial divide.

In this church, he said, there is no white or black, we are one people. Quoting Madiba, he reminded congregants that the struggle meant to free all the black and white.

In conclusion Motshekga announced Prophet Bushiri’s scheduled meeting with president Ramaphosa in which the congregation sealed it with the celebration lyrics of ” if God be there, there are no problems”

In his speech, Prophet Bushiri said: “We have always been told that ANC hates ECG. I am sure such talks ends today. We thank you very much for coming to pray with us. As a church, we will always pray for South Africa and its people”.