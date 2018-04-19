After bilateral talks with Theresa May, the British Prime Minister agreed to support South Africa with an investment of more than R850 million (that’s £50 million pounds).

Cyril is something of a charmer on the international stage, as proved by his well-received appearance at the World Economic Forum earlier this year.

He also made time to visit The Queen on Tuesday, as his cordial appearance went down a treat.

In a statement released late on Tuesday evening, Downing Street confirmed the pair agree that tackling youth unemployment and social inequality “was a key priority”.

The meeting is a clear indication that the UK is committed to working closely with South Africa, with less than a year until Britain officially leaves the EU.

Downing Street reiterated its support for SA’s transformation and National Development Plan.

Theresa May even revealed that the R850 million in funding will go towards alleviating poverty and “creating a wealth of opportunities” for business in South Africa:

“The funding will be used to help identify and dismantle barriers to trade within Africa and beyond, creating a wealth of opportunities for UK business over the coming years.”