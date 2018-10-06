SOWETO-(MaraviPost)-A father in South Africa has been arrested for forcing his daughter’s alleged rapist, to eat his genitals.
According to News24, say the Soweto man, Simon Shabangu, father of the 3-year-old girl who acted on a tip off gave a very hot chase to the alleged rapist.
The paper added that that the victim’s father caught the alleged rapist, tied him up to a tree, cut off his penis, cooked it later forced on him to eat it.
It was reported that the alleged rapist died shortly after he ate his penis.
Simon was arrested by South African Police Services and investigation is till on going
The three year old was taken to a near by hospital, where it was ascertained that she was just raped