Renowned South African gospel musician, Reverend Benjamin Dube, will perform in the country on May 4 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

This will not be the first time for Dube to perform in the country.

National Friends of Church of Central African Presbyterian Students Organisation (FOCCAPSO), in partnership with Qoncept Creative, have organised the evening of worship show that will see Dube sharing the stage with Faith Mussa.

The award-winning gospel musician has 16 albums to his credit.

In addition to his music, Dube is a well-travelled preacher and has shared the stage with, among other artists, Bishop TD Jakes and Kirk Franklin.

Media Liason Officer for the organising committee, Joab Chakhaza, told The Daily Times that all was set for the gospel concert and that they have already signed contracts with Dube and Mussa.

“We are excited to host Reverend Benjamin Dube, who is a worshiper. He will perform live with his seven-piece band. We also have Faith Mussa,” Chakhaza said.

Chakhaza said this is a fundraising event whose proceeds will go to Nkhoma CCAP, Synod which holds annual thanksgiving services.

Dube said he is looking forward to the worship concert.

“I am bringing my singers, dancers and it’s a seven-piece band. It is going to be amazing and I can’t wait to be on stage. I am looking forward to be a blessing,” he said.

Dube commended the organisers for a great job.

Mussa, who is set to perform in the United Kingdom in June this year, said it would be a special time for him to share the stage with Dube.

“I have new songs from my Mdidi album which I will release this year. As such, people will have time to sample some of them,” he said.