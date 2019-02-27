RSA resurrected man in Pastor Alph Lukau’s controversial video arrested

This has been revealed by another man who claims to be the suspect’s employer.

The employer, Vincent has identified the man who was in the coffin by the names Elliot and Brighton.

Speaking during the Tuesday interview on local radio 702, Vincent confirmed that he had been told by his other employees that Brighton had been arrested and that they had no further details at this stage.

“I got word from one of the guys that works for me that knows Brighton, I believe they arrested him today,” said Vincent.

“Can you imagine what a life he’s had? He’s worked for me, he died, he was resurrected and now he’s been arrested,” joked Vincent.

He went on to confirm that Brighton was indeed an employee at his wood-working factory in Pretoria where he had worked until recently and looked completely healthy the last time he’d reported for duty.

According to Vincent, this was not the first stunt Brighton had been a part of as he’d previously allegedly pretended to be wheelchair-bound so that the pastor could “heal” him in front of the masses.

His employer went on to describe him as a very smart man who was unfortunately fond of lying.

Various social media users have also shared old photos featuring Brighton, and it seems he has previously worked with the pastor as his cameraman, among other things.