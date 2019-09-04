The Way To Maintain Your Blessing – TB Joshua (Photo: Emmanuel TV)

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T. B Joshua, has condemned xenophobic attacks by South Africans, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the renewed xenophobic attacks started on Sunday with several lives and properties lost already.

In a video, apparently an old one, shared by SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua had called for cooperation among Africans.

According to the clergyman, it is with unity that the African continent can develop and not strike towards each other.

“No African country can succeed alone. Africans need each other to develop. Dear Africans, we should not let other fellow Africans feel unwelcome to our countries,” he said in the video.

“Whether you are poor, rich, immigrant or refugee – EVERYONE has a contribution to make.”

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, revealed that the Nigerian government would ‘take up” the issue of attack on Nigerians with the South African government.

Concise News understands that Osinbajo made this known while addressing journalists in Kano State, he said, the measure was to ensure that such attack “does not repeat itself.”

”President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation,” the statement added.

”Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, acting on the instruction of Mr President, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation.”