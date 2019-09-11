Malawian Shakira Bakuwa fled her home in Burnwood last week with her husband and three-year-old daughter

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says about 113 of its citizens have been affected by the last week’s South Africa Xenophobia attacks.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Rejoice Shumba disclosed that the said citizens are stranded in Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality of Gauteng province.

Shumba disclosed that the displaced Malawians and other foreign nationals are being kept in makeshift shelters in Katlehong, a place identified by that country’s Department of Disasters.

She said: “We have received reports that 113 Malawians have been displaced, but people should be assured that government is ensuring the safety of the people. The Malawi

Mission in South Africa is visiting the facility as often as possible.”

Demographically the 113 Malawians are: 68 males, 30 females and 15 children. Currently the ministry has contacted United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to repatriate those willing to come back home.

The attacks on foreign nationals in SA have seen shops, business premises, cars and properties being looted and torched. In 2008, over 60 people were killed in xenophobic

attacks and in 2015, seven people lost their lives in the violence that ensued.

South Africa has a population of over 55 million people and survey reports reveal that the total population of foreigners hover around 1.6 – 2.2 million which is just four percent of that country’s population.

Gift of The Givers is currently supplying daily necessities to the stranded foreign nationals.