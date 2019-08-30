Zahara has shut down requests for her to embrace her ‘prophetic calling’ because her schedule is “too busy” to be a prophet.

It all started late last week when a “prophet” Dipuo Mokgatho told The Daily Sun she had dreamt about the star and felt a duty to tell Zahara to be a prophet.

“God told me to tell her she should focus on being a prophet because it’s another gift He’s given her,” the woman said.

Zahara told TshisaLIVE she was shocked when she heard about the claims and that she was busy touring at the moment and didn’t have time to meet with Dipuo or embrace her “calling”.

“I didn’t know about this calling that I apparently have. I just came back from America and Canada and I am touring the UK at the moment, so I have been too busy to pay it any attention.”

She said that she had not received any messages from her ancestors about her calling.

“I don’t know anything about it. I have not received any message like this before and it is a bit strange.”

She said that she may look into it in the future but questioned why the woman would go to the media before meeting with her.

“Why go through the media? I mean, she could have reached out to my management or just tried to speak to me. I know she said she had tried once but if it serious, I will make time for it.”

Fitness bunnie, Sbahle Mpisane motivates self with a new tattoo in the Hebrew language on her hand. The Hebrew characters tatted on her hand means “Blessed” and she took time breaking it down on Instagram in a lengthy note.

The fitness bunnie feels blessed after surviving a ghastly accident which almost claimed her life and it’s given her a new perception to life in general. see the video…

Source: TshisaLive and news365.co.za