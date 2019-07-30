Vosho queen and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has allegedly cancelled her wedding to Ntobeko Linda.

The highly anticipated wedding celebration was supposed to take place on Saturday but the wedding didn’t go ahead as planned.

According to Sunday Sun, Zodwa is struggling to come to terms with the break-up.

“Zodwa is a strong woman but she loves Ntobeko, hence she finds it hard to deal with his absence,” a source told the publication.

Rumours of the couple’s split started making rounds after Zodwa shared on social media in June that she is no longer happy in her relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa posted a photograph of the couple during one of their happy times, with the caption: “I’m Losing myself. I need my Spark back. I’m not Happy anymore. Free Ntobeko he’s still Growing. No Wedding.”

However, a few days later the Afrotainment star had a change of heart and said that the wedding is back on.

“I’m still getting Married. I never change my Plans.I don’t Back off. The Dress is Mine who should Wear it? Me. The Ring is mine R55 000, who should wear it? Me, its Mine”, said Wabantu.

The news came as a shock to thousands of her fans as Zodwa had recently popped the question and later revealed she will be paying for lobola as well.

Though the reasons for the wedding cancellation are still unknown, reports state that Zodwa and Ntobeko split about a month ago and they are trying hard to keep their break up a secret.

On her reality show “Zodwa Uncensored”, it’s still all systems go… Zodwa is still shopping for wedding gowns and a suit for her “hubby-to-be”. Just two weeks ago, she was checking out decor for her big day.

IOL contacted Zodwa’s representative Nkule, who said she is in no position to comment to the matter.