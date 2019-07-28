During the years that Zodwa Wabantu has been widely known in the public, we have noted quite daring actions from her.

From freely speaking her mind, to an explicit and highly sensual fashion sense, it remains clear that Zodwa is a brave and adventurous soul.

Bravery is what could have pushed her to come up with the best solution when she was left stranded after performing at the recent Dundee July in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The dance extraordinaire was caught in a dilemma upon finding out that all the Bed & Breakfasts (B&B) were fully booked.

According to msn.com instead of wallowing in a corner, she approached a family in a random house and humbly asked if she could be allowed to take a quick bath inside.

Proving just how much the spirit of Ubuntu (Humanity) is still alive and well in these streets, the family welcomed her with open arms.

The mother of one then posted a video on Instagram where she is seen thanking the family for their warm welcome. The man of the house then concluded it all with a prayer (There are still such people on earth? WOW!)

Watch the video here.

Such posts are bound to attract kind comments on social media:

Tumiloius: ”Zodwa we just here for you keep on the good work. Stay pure as you are dont change. You are indeed an amazing person. You are so genuine God bless you.”ManakaRanaka: ”Skhokho sama catalog ‘ ‘

Shazz_Sharleen: ‘ ‘Yeses♥️ you are human man. This is everything 🏼. Living your truth is such a bliss to watch .” However, such random acts are not a new thing in Zodwa’s world.

Not too long ago, the Soweto-born star humbly invaded another house. This was after she couldn’t watch her own hit reality show, Zodwa Uncensored on Moja Love, in the hotel that she had booked into because it did not have the channel.

Zodwa Wabantu is truly a people’s person. A big S/O to that family for coming through.