Zodwa Wabantu has vowed never to let surgery turn her into a ‘yellow bone’.

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at rumours that she could end up addicted to surgery, or make her complexion lighter in her search for the “perfect body”.

Just last month, Zodwa revealed that she had undergone a non-surgical breast lift and vaginal-tightening treatment.

She also received lipodissolve (fat-burning) injections in her stomach and thighs, sharing her experience in a video on Instagram.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE this week, Zodwa explained that she was not trying to be the next Mshoza or Khanyi Mbau, but was simply having “work done” to her body just to firm up and look good on the stage.

“I don’t think it is a huge procedure that I got done. Like in the past, I am not all about beauty, I don’t put on weaves or make-up, so I am not changing anything about myself. I’m just showing everyone that if I have cellulite or stretch marks, I will fix it.”

The reality TV star shared that while she was getting “some work done” she had no plans to change her complexion.

Zodwa has preached that women should embrace their bodies and love how they look, but slammed suggestions that she is a hypocrite by going under the knife.

“I have a mokhaba (fat belly) now and as a dancer, I cannot have that. I am only trying to firm up so that I look good on stage when I am performing.”

“I am not fixing my hairline or anything major. I am just firming up. Just like one would take their company car for service, I have to take my legs and my a** in for a service, so that they are in shape.”

She added that she was looking into the possibility of taking out insurance on her legs.

