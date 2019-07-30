By Nenenji Mlangeni

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)–Zodwa Wabantu is the country’s fave party girl! The star is loved for both her voshos and her big heart.

The country was elated to hear that Zodwa had bagged her dream boy when she proposed to her boyfriend Ntobeko.

source: Zodwa Wabantu TwitterThe lovebirds seem to be riding on a love high as the whole country weighed in on their courtship.

The then 23 year-old boyfriend became an overnight sensation when he started dating Zodwa.

But things suddenly got quiet after Zodwa got down on one knee.

According to zelebs.com, after months of prep, fans started wondering why the usual open Zodwa was being so closed off about her wedding planning. Rumours started circulating about the state of Zodwa’s relationship.

Zodwa’s indecisiveness hasn’t helped fans make sense of the situation either.

Last month, Zodwa first hinted at trouble in paradise by announcing that the wedding was off.

She later admitted to having cold feet but said the nuptials were back on.

The assumption was that she was being a “Bridezilla” but as it tuns out that the socialite was just nursing a broken heart!

The star confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that her wedding is officially off “for good”! Speaking to the publication, she shared made it clear:

“I cancelled the wedding. I am no longer getting married. Me and Ntobeko are finished. We have split.”