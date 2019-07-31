PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda’s relationship is definitely over for good, and for the first time since their split was confirmed, Nontobeko has finally spoken out.

However, those who have been hoping he would finally reveal why the two have gone their separate ways will be bitterly disappointed. Ntobeko seemed to shrug off the opportunity to explain his side of things.

Ntobeko and Zodwa were meant to be getting married over the course of this past weekend but after a constant on, then off, then on again, the wedding was finally called off for good with both parties confirming that they are content to go their separate ways. Ntobeko was approached for comment by Tshisa Live this week and when asked what went wrong he simply said, “Zodwa knows the truth”.

Ouch!

Zodwa meanwhile has said a bit more on the topic of their relationship but still not revealed exactly what went wrong. Explaining to Tshisa Live, the dancer and entertainer said,

“I canceled the wedding. I am no longer getting married. Me and Ntobeko are finished. We have split. I took a break from him and thought he would fight for me. But he was just quiet. I took that as a sign and so it’s off now.”

Zodwa and Ntobeko’s relationship looked to be going strong all the way until 2019. They celebrated their 6 year anniversary and Zodwa was even willing to go as far as claiming the benefits of dating a Ben 10 when she said:

“A younger boyfriend doesn’t expect you to cook or wash (the) laundry or akubhodlele… imbhodla. We just chasing our dreams and R5 hayi indaba yomfazi nendona. We must work. No Lottery.”

It looks as if whatever was going on behind the scenes was simply not enough to sustain the relationship despite the progress they were making.

It looks as if 2019 has claimed another celebrity couple!

Source: celebgossip.co.za