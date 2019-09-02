An alert has been issued for a girl aged six who was allegedly kidnapped out of her mother’s car in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

College Park Primary School said in a short statement on social media that the incident happened at 7.30am.

According to Sowetan, the suspects are four men in a Toyota Fortuner.

The Three Rivers Community Forum said, “All emergency groups, SAPS, response, community organisations are already actively assisting.