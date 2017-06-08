Rumphi east Member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kaluwa on Thursday, warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Administration for taking people from his area for granted, especially by mocking him while in the Parliament.

Kaluwa, who is also the acting Vice President for Peoples Party (PP), said this in Parliament when he was mocked by the Minister of Labour, Henry Mussa.

Mussa, who stood to respond to the question raised by the Zomba Mtonya legislature to his ministry.

“Mr Speaker Sir, allow me to inform the Rumphi east legislature that my shirt collar is a Chinese one, this why I am not in a neck-tie,” said Mussa.

The development angered Kaluwa, who stood up on a point of order to warn the Government side against such remarks.

“Mr Speaker Sir, I want to warn the DPP Government that it will regret one day, for taking me and the people of Rumphi east constituency, for granted,” said Kaluwa.

He said the DPP Government can use different plans to deal against him, but will not succeed.

Speaker Richard Msowoya, sustained Kaluwa’s point of order, and told the minister (Mussa) to stop saying such remarks.

Speaker Msowoya said the question raised by the Zomba Mtonya legislature to his ministry, did not have anything to do with the Rumphi east MP, and pointed out “it was a carried question.”