We continue coverage of the breaking news of the tragedy on Lake Malawi that so far has claimed five lives. 54 people were rescued.

Meanwhile Government pledges to pay for funeral and hospital costs of all people that were involved in the boat accident. It also reports that Malawi’s Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service are working collaboratively to search for the missing passengers.

Commenting on the Lake Malawi boat tragedy, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi east constituency, Kamlepo Kaluwa said the Sunday Lake Malawi boat accident is due to Malawi government’s reluctance to construct a tarmac road in the area.

According to Kaluwa, who is also the interim Vice President for the former ruling Peoples Party (PP), if the road connecting Mlowe and Msuku within the area had been constructed, the said Lake Malawi boat accident would not have occurred.

Kaluwa made the remarks on Monday through his official Facebook page.

“I pray that God should grant us the grace to have a road connecting Mlowe, Zunga and Tchalo to Msuku. We could avoid such accidents and deaths. It is a very big project that needs a lot of resources but with God all things are possible,” reads part of his post.

Kalua adds that “we will continue exploring all possible ways of having this road (constructed). To all those that died on the boat accident, may your soul Rest In Peace.”

Kaluwa told Maravi Post in an exclusive interview, that he has been lobbying for the construction of the said road since he joined Parliament, but to no avail.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, did not answer his mobile phone when asked to comment on the matter.

Five people are reported dead while 20 are still missing and 54 survived in the boat incident which occurred on Sunday in Rumphi district.

The boat was on its way to New Salawe in Nkhata Bay via Tchalo, Zunga and Old Salawe in Rumphi and that most of the passengers on the boat were coming from Easter prayers.

Meanwhile government has assured Malawians that the Malawi Defense Force in conjunction with the Malawi Police Service will do there best to found the remained bodies.