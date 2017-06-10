RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-A Twenty six year-old man, in the northern district of Rumphi, this week committed suicide following a disagreement he had with his former wife over child custody.

Rumphi Police station officer-In-Charge James Mpezeni, identified the deceased as Disi Nyirongo, who committed suicide on Tuesday in the district.

Police In-Charge Mpezeni said the deceased separated with his wife after a spate of quarrels that les to disagreements over child custody following the divorce.

“On last Sunday, the late Nyirongo went to the home of his ex-wife to get a child, but she turned down his request. This prompted the deceased to commit suicide.

“Nyirongo was reported missing after the incident, however, his body was found hanging in a tree on Tuesday,” said Mpezeni.

The deceased hailed from Chisovya area in Rumphi district.