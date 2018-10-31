By Taonga Nyirenda & Carren Mumba

Contrary to some critics that construction of Rumphi Teachers Training College (TTC) was just a mere promise, Malawi News Agency (Mana) visit to the site on Monday found work in progress.

Malawi Government is funding the project whose first phase has seen construction of some classrooms blocks, hostels, ICT laboratory, special needs learning blocks, lecture theatres and some staff houses.

Site engineer of a construction firm SR Nicholas, Mackenzie Nkhwazi, said the first phase is expected to finish in 2020.