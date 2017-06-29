RUMPHI-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi police in the northern district of Rumphi are keeping in custody nineteen-year old Esther Milazi, for attempting to commit suicide by drinking a building construction solution.

The suspect attempted to commit the crime on Monday after picking a quarrel with her mother at Greya village in the district.

Rumphi police station spokesperson Victor Khamisi, told The Maravi Post that after the wrangle Esther decided to dissolve the solution in water and drunk the mixture.

Khamisi said the suspect’s younger sister saw her drinking the solution, who later informed their mother. “The mother came when the suspect had already consumed the chemical. They rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

“The police arrested the suspect for the attempting to commit suicide, which is a felony that is contrary to the laws of Malawi.

Esther is currently admitted at Rumphi district hospital,” said Khamisi. The suspect hails from Greya village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.