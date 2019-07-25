Russian boxer Dadashev dies after fight

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died in a US hospital after his fight with Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias.

The fight was on Friday in Maryland.

According to CNN, Dadashev was 28 years old.

Dadashev had to be helped out of the ring, and he started to vomit and lost consciousness before making it to the dressing room, ESPN reported.

He was taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland where he underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, which is bleeding in the brain, the network said.