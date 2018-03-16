As Rwanda is still on the fight to control noise in the country, all Mosques in the capital Kigali have been banned from using loudspeakers during the call to prayer.

According to Rwandan government, the ban has been put in place in order to rescue residents of Nyarugenge district from the noise which was being witnessed five times a day.

Nyarugenge district is said to be where many mosques were built in.

However, a Muslim official has yet commented on the ban saying they could instead reduce the volume of the speaker when time for its operation comes.

The ban comes two weeks after the Rwandan government shut down a total number of 700 churches for causing noise pollution and also for their failure to comply with building regulations.

The crackdown is being carried out by respective urban district authorities in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board.

The crackdown is being carried out by respective urban district authorities in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board.

According to Justus Kangwagye, the head of political parties and civil society department, places of worship are required to meet basic requirements in terms of safety, hygiene, infrastructure and legality which those affected were found to be lacking.