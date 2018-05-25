English football club Arsenal have signed a new sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda, the country’s official tourism authority.

The Visit Rwanda brand will be on the shirt sleeves of all Arsenal’s teams.

The partnership is not entirely surprising. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is an Arsenal fan.

This is an exciting partnership which will see us support Rwanda’s ambition to build their tourism industry.

The country has been transformed in recent years and Arsenal’s huge following will bring Rwanda into people’s minds in a new and dynamic way.”

Rwanda has been increasingly promoting itself as a tourist destination, and is one of only three countries in the world where the mountain gorilla is found.