Fans of English football club Arsenal are still reeling from last night’s defeat in the Europa Cup semi-final.

Supporters had hoped that the team would make it to the final and hopefully win the trophy as a perfect send-off to long-serving coach Arsene Wenger, who is leaving at the end of the season after two decades.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who is an ardent Arsenal fan, tweets that the loss was an unfortunate end to Wenger’s time at the club.

Mr Kagame was among supporters calling for Mr Wenger to be replaced at the club.

He added that he hopes that the club will soon return to its glory days: