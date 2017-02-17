LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The visiting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Rwanda, Claude Nikobisanzwe has emphasized the need for Malawi to put effective and practical strategies in the implementation of the ongoing public reforms if are to make meaningful impact.

The call was made Thursday when the two nations hosted the two day Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) in the capital Lilongwe where among others agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on diplomacy health, agriculture, sport, art, culture local government, education, defense and security has been signed.

Nikobisanzwe told The Maravi Post that Malawi has practical policies and laws on all aspects of life whose challenge is implementation.

The Rwanda Envoy observed that any meaningful reforms are supposed to bring total transformation to the entire public sector.

He added that practical and effective measure coupled with mindset change amongst public workers were key to implementation of the public reforms.

“Despite that we don’t have a permanent diplomatic office here in Malawi, we still learn a lot particularly on policies. Rwanda is currently making strides on vision 2020 which we tapped from Malawi.

“What has remained now for Malawi is to put its house in order for the implementation of the public reforms which we are also here to learn. Therefore, with the MoU on the table we expect cordial relationship on health, defence, education, security to be enhanced”, assures Nikobisanzwe.

In the MoU, Malawi is expected to review its extradition law which among others will include Rwanda as designated country in line with commonwealth treaties and agreements.

In his remarks, Francis Kasaila, Malawi’s Foreign and International Cooperation Minister underpinned the importance of the agreements in which the two countries have reached saying it was timely.

Kasaila said the joint meeting was a fulfillment of commitment made by two governments during the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement for the establishment of the JPCC between Malawi and Rwanda in July, 2016 on the sidelines of the 27th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Malawi Minister said JPCC is the stepping stone to further collaborate at regional and global level while laying a strong foundation and building block for enhancing and deepening bilateral cooperation between two nations.

“This is an opportunity for Malawi to have its laws and policies in the sectors of health, education. Security and defence among others to be reviewed and worked upon.

“We don’t want Malawi to be harbor for criminals hence extradition law reforms will be on our agenda when implementing the joint agreements in the MoU”, assures Kasaila.

The development also comes barely a few day on Tuesday Senior Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa dismissed the extradition case in which Genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi was answering arguing that Rwanda is not Malawi’s designated countries in its Extradition Act as such could not proceed with the matter.