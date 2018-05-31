A high-level policy conference, which is addressing ways tackle plastic pollution in Rwanda, decided to practice what it preached and refused to provide disposable plastic water bottles.

Delegates were instead provided glasses and jugs of water.

“The world is changing and we need to change with it. Refusing single-use plastic is possible if we work together,” Vincent Biruta, Minister of Environment, told Rwanda’s New Times newspaper.

“Why should one use a straw to drink juice in a glass? We should abandon such habits which contribute to plastic pollution in Rwanda.”

Rwanda banned plastic bags in 2008. Rwandans can be fined, jailed or forced to make public confessions if caught with non-biodegradable polythene bags.