Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court, this week sentenced a 28-year old Rwandan national, a K600,000 fine or in default, serve 24-month imprisonment with hard labour. This follows the Court finding him gulty for registering as a Malawian citizen.

The convict, identified as Christopher Victor, was arrested on July 21, 2017 at Kamange village in Nkhotakota after police got tipped.

According to Nkhotakota Police spokesperson Paul Malimwe, the convict confessed to have registered as a Malawian citizen.

The convict also revealed that he has stayed in the country over five years and had no citizenship card or a nationalised certificate.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him after he was cautioned. He was sentenced by Magistrate Kingsley Buleya of Nkhunga Magistrate’s Court.

Nkhotakota police PRO said the convict pleaded for Court’s mercy, claiming that he committed the offence due to ignorance and has a family where he is the sole bread winner.

However, Magistrate Buleya took into consideration his mitigation factors and ordered him to pay a fine of K600,000 or serve 24 months imprisonment with hard labour in default.

However, the convict was released after he paid the fine.