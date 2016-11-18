BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Rwandan national Vincent Murekezi has commenced legal action against Zodiak Broadcasting Station for defamation after the local station carried a story which alleged that the man is illegally staying in the country having had committed genocide crimes in Rwanda and that he is wanted by Inter-pol.

Zodiak reported on 16th and 17th November, 2016 reported that Murekezi is a suspect of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and is on wanted list both from his native country Rwanda and Interpol but has been living freely in Malawi because of his deep pockets which he uses to bribe government officials to buy his freedom.

Murekezi, represented by Sikwese and Company has already written the radio station on the same.

“We act for and on behalf of Mr. Vincent Murekezi who is a prominent business person in the city of Lilongwe, hereinafter referred as Our Client.

“On 16th November, 2016, you published and or caused to be published in your News Programme on Zodiak Broadcasting Station Radio at around 7:00pm and repeated on the 17th November, 2016 at 7:00am and 7:30am news an allegation that our client is illegally staying in the country having had committed genocide crimes in Rwanda and that he is wanted by Inter-pol,” reads the letter in part.

The letter further reads that: “These charges amount to a very serious libel and slander on our client and have caused him considerable distress and embarrassment. All the allegations made against him are false and your attack on him was unjustified.

“In the circumstances, our client requires from you as a matter of urgency a full and unequivocal public retraction and apology in terms to be approved by us, and an understanding not to repeat these allegations. We have also advised him that he is entitled to substantial compensation for injury to his reputation and feelings, as to which we invite your proposals. Our client will also require payment by you of all legal costs he has incurred in this matter.”

According to the letter, Zodiak must provide a satisfactory response by 21st November, 2016, failing which the law firm will issue a writ.

Zodiak is yet to react to the charges.

Meanwhile, Mponela police Officer in Charge Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Soko is alleged to have been behind the shielding and releasing from custody of Murekezi.

According to the Rwandan Government list, when he fled the country he was believed to have sought refuge in Zimbabwe but apparently he found his way to Malawi.

Murekezi acquired a Malawian passport number MA078171 through fraudulent and corrupting of Immigration officials in 2011.

He got the passport using the name Vincent Banda from Mbeya, Tanzania, media reports indicate.