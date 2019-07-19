Photos of Rwanda’s president has gone viral and this time not for a policy he has implemented or a social intervention for his people.

According to diasporamessenger.com Paul Kagame at 6 feet and 2 inches, is quite undoubtedly the tallest Head of State on the continent.

However, a photo that surfaced online showed the tallest president is the shortest in his family.

Paul Kagame and his familyThe photo of the president with his family was captured at his daughter, Ange Kagame’s wedding.

With his three sons, on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding, they oozed charm, poise, elegance, panache, charisma.

The wedding was a private family affair.

Ange Kagame married her longtime boyfriend, Bertrand Ndengeyingoma

Traditional Wedding of Ange Kagame. Source: adomonline.com