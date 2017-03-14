An up and coming South African-based Malawian gospel artist Chimwemwe Chimwala, says he is set to soon release his solo debut album called Jesus is one.

Chimwala, who first came to the lime light when he was a lead vocalist of a group called Brothers in Christ, said his yet to be released album mostly carries a message of hope and salvation.

According to Chimwala, he decided to release the album as a way of revitalizing Malawi’s hope which seem to be diminishing due to several calamities currently facing the country.

“My composition, mostly seeks to give hope to Malawi citizenry so that they grow in their faith. I want to remind them that not all is lost despite having an economy which is not ticking and also looking at the floods that hit the country some time back,” he said.

He also said his album has mature songs that will help change the picture of the gospel music industry in the country.

Chimwala who is now playing his trade in Cape town city added that in his new album, he has worked with a number of well-known artist like Thoko Suya of Adzandinyamula fame and Andiswa from South Africa.

The album which has songs like Jesus is number one, Mukudziwa ndinu, Ndamupeza, Igwe and others, is expected to hit the market in June this year.