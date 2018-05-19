The Southern African Community USA -“Ubuntu Festival” is happening in Silver Spring this Sunday May 20th rain or shine according to its organizers.

The weather on Sunday is expected to be better than it has been the past few days in the Washington, DC area. The Planners are so excited for the event to take place as it has taken months of planning. There is shelter available where guests can watch the entertainers in case there is more rain.

According to the programme made available to the Maravi Post, H.E. Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera is to address Southern Africans at “Ubuntu Festival”. Ambassador Sawerengera presented his credentials as Malawi’s ambassador to the United States on September 16, 2016.

He is concurrently credentialed to the Bahamas, Canada and Mexico. Prior to this, Sawerengera was appointed as ambassador to Brazil in 2014. Sawerengera is from Chiradzulu, in the southern part of Malawi. He attended the University of Malawi, earning a degree in agriculture in 1975. He later earned an MBA, in 1997, from the Strathclyde Graduate Business School in Scotland. He is married to education, gender scholar and activist, Dr. Margaret Mbilizi Sawerengera.

Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera has been given the honor of opening the ceremony and making the opening remarks at the Festival

