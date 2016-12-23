BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—One of the oldest teams in Malawi, Civo United FC, has been relegated from the country’s top flight league and now they will be playing in the lower league, Chipiku Central Region Football League.Civo United FC was Super League Champions in 1987, a year after the league was introduced in the country. The team has been winning cup games, the recent being the defunct Standard Bank Cup.

It is Premier Bet Wizard’s win at Zomba Community ground that has sealed the fate of both Civo United FC and Karonga United.

In Mzuzu, Karonga United were beaten by the high flying Kamuzu Barracks FC to send the Crocodiles back to Simama Northern Region Football League.

KB win and Bullets win means that the champions will be decided on the last day of the league, thus on 31st December 2016 when both teams will have their final game.

KB will be in Nkhotakota to face Dwangwa United while Bullets will host Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium.