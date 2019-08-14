The Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia and former Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers, Honourable Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwa has commended Malawi and five (5) other SADC countries for holding peaceful and successful elections.

Nandi – Ndaitwa made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the SADC Council of Ministers meeting which took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania ahead of the 39th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government on 17- 18 August 2019.

She said conducting credible and peaceful elections is not an easy task hence the need to commend these member states and Governments. She added that this it is in line with SADC’s collective efforts to consolidate peace and democratic governance in the SADC region.

Other countries that held elections this year are the Kingdom of Eswatini, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Republic of Madagascar, the Union of Comoros and the Republic of South Africa.

She also applauded the signing of the peace accord and peace pledge between the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and Renamo which is aimed at ceasing hostility in Mozambique and further consolidate peace among the people of Mozambique.

The Executive Secretary for SADC, Her Excellency Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, in her remarks expressed profound appreciation to the Chairpersons of Summit and Council for guiding that SADC should launch a Regional Humanitarian Appeal in response to Cyclone Idai.

She added that SADC learnt a serious lesson from the disaster and the Secretariat is in the process of operationalizing the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy, and the SADC Disaster Fund.

In March and April this year, several SADC member states including Malawi were heavily affected by Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth resulting in unprecedented loss of lives and livelihoods and damage to social and economic infrastructure.

During the opening ceremony of the SADC Council of Ministers meeting, the Republic of Namibia handed over the SADC chairmanship to the United Republic of Tanzania. Accepting the SADC Council of Ministers Chairmanship, Prof. Palamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania said that he is set to operationalize the theme of the Summit with the assistance and cooperation of all SADC member states. The theme for the 39th Ordinary SADC Summit is “A Conducive Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial development, Increased Inter- Regional Trade and Job Creation”.

The Malawi delegation to the SADC Council of Ministers meeting is led by Honourable Francis Kasaila, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Right Honourable, Everton Chimulirenji, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, will represent His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi at the Summit.

Source: Mana