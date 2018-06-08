By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi is expected to benefit from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) integration in various sectors as it has improved trade activities in the country.

Ministry of trade spokesperson, Whiskeys Mkombezi, has made the remarks following a visit of Mozambique officials in the country to appreciate activities in various sectors in particular the trade industry.

Mkombezi said the SADC integration has made local companies to start exporting and importing more products without tax a development which can end economic problems in the country.

“With this SADC integration Malawi has benefited in the trade sector because currently local companies can export and import their products tax free within the SADC countries,” Mkombezi said.

He further said apart from enhancing trade activities the integration will also curb several challenges between the SADC countries.