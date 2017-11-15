Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), His Excellency President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has called for a meeting to discuss the unfolding political and security situation in Zimbabwe.

\

The meeting will be held on the 16th November 2017 at 15.00hrs, at the SADCSecretariat in Gaborone, Botswana.

The meeting will be attended by the Ministers responsible for Foreign or External Affairs from the SADC Organ Troika Member States,namely:

Republic of Angola, United Republic of Tanzania and Republic of Zambia, plus the SADC Council Chairperson who is the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation for South Africa.

The media are invited to the official opening and to a briefing at the end of the meeting.

Date: Thursday, 16th November 2017 Venue: Meeting Room DG48/49, SADC Secretariat, Plot 54385, New CBD, Gaborone,Botswana Time: 15:00 hoursRSVP: prinfo@sadc.int Enquiries: Barbara Lopi, Senior Officer, Public Relations Unit, SADC Secretariat email prinfo@sadc.int, telephone +267 3951863 /+267 72112560 orInnocent Mbvundula Communication and Relations Officer External, +267 3951863 / /+267 72572969 ———————————————————————————————————————

About SADC SADC is an organisation of 16 Member States established in 1980.

The mission of SADCis to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient, productive systems, deeper cooperation and integration,good governance and durable peace and security; so that the region emerges as acompetitive and effective player in international relations and the world economy.

Issued by the Communication and Public Relations Unit of SADC Secretaria