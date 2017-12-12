WINDHOEK-(MaraviPost)-The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum (PF) has set model law intends to guide regional states on electoral processes.

The model law is expected to be adopted by regional states parliament which will be embedded into already existed parliamentary laws.

Key components in the model law including Elections Management Bodies (EMBs), code of conduct, voting processes, civil education, electoral reforms and among others.

The SADC PF model law is emphasizing on EMBs which are required to be primarily formal independence and normative in their operations.

On independence EMBs, demands states legislating model law into existing laws while normative electoral bodies must make operate fully independence on their decisions and have protective budgets.

SADC-PF Vice President Joseph Njovuyalema told The Maravi Post upon arrival from the two week Plenary session in Windhoek, Namibia, that time was ripe the region to have universal law that guides electoral processes.

Njovuyalema who is also the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker observed that successful elections bring any nation’s stability.

The MCP legislator disclosed that upon arrival home he will submit the report into Malawi Parliament for endorsement for practical implementation of the model law.

He therefore added SADC PF supports electoral law reforms happening in the region saying it’s a wind blowing across the world.

“The SADC PF want member countries to integrate model law with their electoral laws because elections are indicators of good governance. This law is very important because credibility of any state lies in the credibility of elections,” said Njovuyalema.

The SADC PF Plenary session attracted members from 14 countries whom discussed on the model electoral laws and usual business of committee reports on various sectors including gender, education and among others

Malawi Parliament is expected to table and pass electoral bills into laws including Constitutional (Amendment), The Electoral Commission (Amendment), The Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections, The Elections Management Fund, Assumption of Office of President (Transitional Arrangements) and Referendum Bill.

This follows the push, the country’s powerful religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) had on government.