The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum (PF) is in the verge of developing governance index to advance the region’s quality standards of democratization.

This comes as some SADC states are fall short of good governance that promote citizens welfare while enjoying their bill of right.

The governance index which will be also a model law expects to tackle policy formulation, leadership accountability, ratification of laws, budget tracking, enhancing watchdogs bodies and among others.

The index model is expected to be adopted by regional states parliament which will be embedded into already existed parliamentary laws.

SADC-PF Vice President Joseph Njovuyalema told The Maravi Post upon arrival from the recent SADC PF’ Democratization and governance committee Plenary session.

Njovuyalema who is also the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker observed that most SADC states are below required good governance measures.

The MCP legislator disclosed that due to absence of index guidance the region has been subjected to massive political protests against leaders.

He therefore assured the region states that the law models, index are being take on board by members states into their existing laws citing “end of child marriage model law”.

“Generally SADC members states including Malawi aren’t doing well on good governance hence several political protests against leaders, presidents. This can be worked on after we have a guard lines in place.

“Its the expectation of the SADC PF that its members states follow the principle of good governance that advances peoples welfare at heart than individualistic tendencies of governing people,” says Njovuyalema.