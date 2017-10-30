By Lloyd M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa, says from Salima boma to the lake will have a magnificent dual-carriage road network that aims to boost tourism.

The Tourism Minister disclosed that this is part of the medium-term reforms the Ministry has embarked on to boost the sector and maximize forex generation.

Mussa told The Maravi Post in an interview this week that the country tourism sector was meeting numerous logistics challenges. But he acknowledged the sector hiccups, including poor infrastructures, low local patronage, and absence of policies and strategy, to guide the tourism industry.

He therefore disclosed that both tourism policy and strategy were at cabinet level and that soon will be launched and implemented.

“September has been a tourism month, but much is not done due to numerous logistics and poor infrastructure. This is the reason we want all tourism destinations must have all necessary facilities to attract tourists.

“We are currently stocking our wildlife reserves with big five animals, maintaining road networks that from Salima boma to the lake; these should have dual-carriage for easy travelling to the lake. This will attract more tourists that the country will generate the much-needed forex,” said Mussa.

Malawi is yet to seriously look at tourism as the source of much needed revue for its national budget implementation, as the tobacco industry remains major forex earner.