By Falles Kamanga

SALIMA-A 30-year-old man in Salima district is in hands of police after being found with fake Malawi kwacha notes and machines that he used to print the notes with.

The suspect has been identified as Frank Chikazinga who was apprehended on September 30, this year at around 2000hrs along Kamuzu road.

Report says during that time, the suspect went to a shop being owned by Gerald Zinganyama where he gave the shop owner a fake MK2, 000 note to buy frozy with.

Upon receiving the money, the shop owner became so suspicious and reported the matter to police who arrested the suspect.

On 1 October, CID personnel made a follow up investigation that led to a discovery of the fake money making machines at a room he was sleeping in at Chakwera resthouse.

While there, the law enforcers seized plain papers, printed money amount to 26000, unfinished printed money,10000 cash (not fake) and a printer.

the suspect will soon appear in court as he is pending an examination of the fake kwacha notes.

Chikazinga hails from Kalonga village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponda in Mangochi district.