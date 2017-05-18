SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Thirty four-year old- Edwin Waya is in police custody at Salima Police station, for being found in possession of Indian hemp.

According to Gift Chitowe, Salima police publicist said on Wednesday his office received a tip-off that the suspect recently back cultivated two acres of his garden with the illicit crop and had harvested 34 bags of loose Indian hemp.

Chitowe said upon completing with the harvest, the 34 bags were left there in the garden waiting to be transferred to his stores.

The police publicist added that the law-enforcers rushed to the field, but found nothing. They were later told by the informant that the harvested crop, had been transferred earlier.

“Police arrived at the store room, where all the 34 bags were recovered, and suspect arrested. Waya will appear in court soon, where he will answer charges of being found in possession of Indian hemp without license,” said Chitowe.

The suspect Waya hails from Chilambi Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mwanza in Salima district