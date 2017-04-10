Salima man arrested for stealing motorcycle

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)—Police in Salima on Saturday, last week, arrested 38-Year old Bikiyere Dilesi, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. The K1.5 million bike, belongs to Chipiliro Dickson of Makioni Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwanza in the district.

Salima Police spokesperson reports that on the night of April 8, Mr. Chipiriro Dickson parked his motorbike in his house and was asleep when the said suspect broke into his house and went away with the motor bike.

“When he woke up on the following morning, he was surprised to see the door of his house was wide open, and when he checked where he left the motor bike but alarmed that it was not there. He thereafter, reported this to Salima Police,” he said.

Efforts to recover the motorbike led police to the suspect who was immediately arrested.

Police said the suspect hails from Kaphatikiza Village, T/A Khombedza in Salima and will appear in court soon to answer the charge of theft of a motorcycle.