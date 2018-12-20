SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Salima district committee on Thursday suspended its Chairperson J.L Chimphoyo for various gross of misconduct , Maravi Post has learnt.

In a letter dated December 20, 2018 addressing to him (Chimphoyo) copied to MCP Lakeshore Regional Chairperson August Chidzanja, and party headquarters which the Maravi Post has seen, the letter has been suspended with immediate effect.

The letter has been signed by 17 committee members with their chairpersons from five constituencies; Salima Central, Salima South, Salima South East, Salima North West and Salima North.

According to Lameck Donald, MCP Salima South constituency chairperson, the Maravi Post talked to confirmed that the letter was already submitted to party headquarters in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon.

Among other reasons for suspension including his utterance words against MCP’s VP Sidik Mia rally he held few months ago at Nkhombedza in Salima North West constituency, working with aspirants against seating lawmakers, conducting councilors primary elections in Salima North West without the party’s National Executive Committee, mismanagement of rentals the party collects from Salima office and among others.

The letter which has been written in a vernacular language (Chichewa), the committee members are also accusing their district chairperson for mismanagement rentals collected from office monthly amounting to MK120,000.00.

In the letter, the committee do not want Chimphoyo to be at the office until further notice.

This paper is yet to learn on how MCP district chairpersons are elected and suspended or fired from their positions.

Efforts to get reaction from both Chimphoyo and MCP Spokesperson Maurice Munthali proved futile as they could not pick their mobile phones for several attempts.

MCP has never run of internal tension due to poor leadership since 2013.