LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government through Ministry of Health (MoH) this week rolled out Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) in a bid to control the disease’ outbreak.

The ministry’s spokesperson Joshua Malango told The Maravi Post in an interview that implementation of the vaccine started to the people of Nkhata Bay and Salima districts

Malango said the vaccines have proven to be effective in controlling the cholera outbreaks in the country as evidenced in the districts where the vaccines were administered.

“Salima it’s second round started on Monday including Khombedza region where latest cases of cholera were reported. The other area in the district already received OCV. And Nkhatabay got their first round starting on the same Monday this week,” discloses Malango.

The vaccines were first administered in Karonga, Chikwawa and Zomba districts among others.