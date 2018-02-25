LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Salima South Member of Parliament (MP), Uladi Mussa, has said although politicians need a lot of time to serve their people better, they should take their time off the busy engagements to continue with education.

He was speaking in an interview with The Maravi Post after obtaining an International Masters in Business Administration, with specialization in Marketing Management from Cambridge International College.

Mussa says education will make them better politicians as they will know how best to serve people.

“Education is important. As politicians, we need to be exemplary. If we show seriousness with education, many people will be encouraged to do the same. Education makes a difference in our lives,” Mussa said.

This is his most recent academic qualification after obtaining five international diplomas from the same college between 2001 and 2012. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the same college.

“When I was starting politics in 1992, I only had MSCE [Malawi School Certificate of Education] which I obtained in 1987 at Salima Secondary School and a T2 [Teaching] Certificate from Domasi College.

“But I am happy that despite my tight engagements as a politician, I have been able to get this qualification [master’s degree],” Mussa adds.

In 2016, Cypress University conferred on him an honorary PhD in political leadership.

Mussa has served as cabinet Minister in former president Bakili Muluzi’s United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, late former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) reign.