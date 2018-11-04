Salima woman in MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo winner to build house

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The tenth winner in the on going Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion Aniya Phone says will use MK1 million to build a house for herself.

Aniya, 25, who lives at Ngodzi in the Lakeshore district of Salima District told reporters after receiving the prize that the money came at right time as she was struggling to raise her three children after her husband divorced her early this year and bolted to South Africa.

“I just bought bought a WhatsApp data bundle and was thrilled when I got a call from Airtel that I won MK1 million. This is a God sent gift to me,” delighted Aniya.

Nixon Makawa, Airtel Zone Business Manager for Salima, Nkhotakota, Dowa and Ntchisi encouraged other customers to continue patronising the promotion saying MK8 million and MK10 million grand prize are up for grabs