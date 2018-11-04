Salima woman in MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo winner to build house

Malawi TNM Mobile
By Our Reporter   /   Sunday, 04 Nov 2018 10:28AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags: , ,   /   41 views
SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The tenth winner in the on going Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion Aniya Phone says will use MK1 million to build a house for herself.
Aniya, 25, who lives at Ngodzi in the Lakeshore district of Salima District told reporters after receiving the prize that the money came at right time as she was  struggling  to raise her three children after her husband divorced her early this year and bolted to South Africa.
“I just bought bought a WhatsApp data bundle and was thrilled when I got a call from Airtel that I won MK1 million. This is a God sent gift to me,” delighted Aniya.
Nixon Makawa, Airtel Zone Business Manager for Salima, Nkhotakota, Dowa and Ntchisi encouraged other customers to continue patronising the promotion saying MK8 million and MK10 million grand prize are up for grabs

The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International or roaming bundle.
or roaming bundle.

Dubbed ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion will give all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.

And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!

Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.

The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.

A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.

Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.

All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121

