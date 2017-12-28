BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appointed Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as Chief Elections Officer for the organization.

This is according to the press statement below;

The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all electoral stakeholders and the general public that in accordance with Section 12 of the Electoral Commission Act, it has appointed Mr Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as Chief Elections Officer effective January 2, 2018.

The appointment of Mr Alfandika followed a rigorous interviews process which were held on December 21 and 22, 2017 and he came out as best the candidate.

The role of Chief Elections Officer is vital in the management of electoral process and the Commission has no doubt that Mr Alfandika has the right skills and experience to deliver in this

important role.

Mr Alfandika brings in a wealth of experience in elections and public administration having occupied senior management positions in government, the Malawi Electoral Commission and international organisations before. He holds BSoc and MA (Economics) degrees from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College.

The Commission congratulates Mr Alfandika on his appointment and wishes him well in the implementation of the MEC’s mandate of delivering free, fair, transparent, inclusive, cost-effective and credible elections as a beacon of our democracy.