A Lilongwe based Sana Cricket Club has been crowned the T20 TNM National Cricket Champions after thrashing the Blantyre based MSC Blue from Limbe during the final tournament held at Mpingwe Sports Club will on Sunday.The tournament was played between the Southern region tournament winners MSC Blue from Limbe and Central regions winners Sana Cricket Club from Lilongwe.

The Sana Cricket Club defended the title with 134 runs against MSC Blue’s 88 runs.

Captain for the champions Fahad Mahmood attributed the success due to preparations and quality of coaching from their coaches.

“Sana Cricket Club is very happy to defend this trophy and we confident that will win again year. The club has had good preparations in terms of training and coaching,” he said.

The tournament is part of this year’s TNM’s K4 Million sponsorship to The Cricket Academy for development programs and events.

The Cricket Academy Director Vivek Ganesan who is also President of Cricket Union of Malawi said

“This is the 3rd year we have held this tournament and it has grown from 10 teams in 2014 to 32 teams this year. I’m happy that of the four teams have come through The Cricket Academy development programs that TNM is supporting and the cricketers are indigenous Malawians,” said Ganesan.

Ganesan said the T20 National Championship was the final men’s tournament for the year and the school final tournament is expected to take place on December 3, 2016.

TNM’s Chief Officer-Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said the company was satisfied with the level of competition being played since the launch of company’s sponsorship to the Cricket Academy.

“TNM is committed to taking the game of Cricket in Malawi to a whole new level and we believe this tournament helps to identify talents,” he said

The Academy has organised three tournaments this year for men, women and schools.

TNM has a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Blantyre-based Cricket Academy to the tune of K24 million. TNM’s sponsorship of the Cricket Academy goes towards equipment, administration of the academy’s offices at St Andrews, coach training and running of training clinics for youth in primary and secondary schools across the country