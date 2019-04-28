By Lusekero Mhango

Mzuni FC’s dominance in the Mzuzu derby continued on Saturday as Lackson Sangano’s first half goal was enough to edge out their bitterest rivals Moyale barracks FC in the TNM super league match.

The derby which was played at Karonga stadium due to the fixture being banned from taking place at Mzuzu stadium due to the violence that occurred last season between the two sides saw Mzuni dominate the game from start to finish with the 1-0 scoreline flattering Moyale barracks who put on an abject performance in the derby.

The green intellectuals showed they were up for the match as they took the game to the Kan’ingna based soldiers from the kick off as Joseph Mbaga should of put the home side in front in the first minute but his left footed shot from the inside of the penalty area was brilliantly saved by McDonald Harawa who was in inspiring form in the match.

Goalkeeper Harawa was also alert enough to keep out attempts from Gift Kasambala and Collens Nkulambe as mzuni piled on the pressure.

Moyale recovered from the early scares and initiated their own attacking moves with Delse Nkuto going close from a set peace that caught out the mzuni’s defence.

However in the 23rd minute mzuni took a deserved lead when Lackson Sangano cooly finished past a hapless Harawa following a corner from Ramadan Mtafu.

In the second half both sides looked sluggish in the early stages and it was not until the 60th minute that a chance was calved out, Nkulambe thought he had put his side 2-0 up but his bundled effort was superbly stopped on the goal line by the impressive Harawa.

Despite possessing the goal machine that is Gastin Simkonda and Brown Magaga in the wings, Moyale failed to create any real chance of note.

As Mzuni FC hung on comfortably for a deserved 1 nil victory

In the post-match interview Mzuni FC coach Gilbert Chilwa, hailed his sides display in the dominant win.

“We have had a slow start to the season where our performances haven’t been the best but today we were back to our usual selves and we thoroughly merited our victory,” he said.

According to Victor Phiri Moyale barracks team manager, his charges were second best throughout the match hence they deserved to lose.

“It was not our day we have to be honest to ourselves and fans, the more we forget about the game and our performance today the better,” said a frustrated Phiri.

With the victory Mzuni FC climb up to fourth on the log table with 5 points from their 4 games while Moyale drop to 6th with 4 points from their 4 matches.